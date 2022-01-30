RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ganduje presents staff of office to 2nd Emir of Gaya

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, on Saturday, presented the staff of office to Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim, as the second Emir of Gaya.

Ganduje presents staff of office to 2nd Emir of Gaya. [@officialaazaura]
The new Emir was appointed following the death of his father, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir, in 2021.

Gaya was among the four newly created emirates by the Ganduje administration. Other newly created emirates were Rano, Bichi and Karaye, in addition to the existing Kano emirate council.

Speaking after presenting the staff of office to the Emir, Ganduje said the state government appreciated the contributions, rendered by traditional institutions in promoting peace and stability in the state.

He urged the Emir and other emirs in the state to continue to assist the government in providing security of lives and property.

The governor urged the Emir to remain a father to all his subjects, without discrimination and to accord priority attention to education and agriculture in his emirate.

In his acceptance speech, the new Emir promised to be just and fair to all people in the emirate.

The traditional ruler commended Gov. Ganduje and President Muhammadu Buhari for their efforts in providing meaningful projects in the country.

His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Abubakar Sa’ad II, commended the gathering, saying: “We are grateful to Allah for giving us this chance to be here.

”We are happy that we are here to congratulate one of our own,’ he stated.

The event was graced by the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Bayero the Emir of Bichi , Alhaji Nasiru Bayero, and other royal fathers from within and outside the state and other top government officials.

