Ganduje presents 2023 budget of N245bn to Kano Assembly

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has presented a budget of N245 billion for 2023 fiscal year to the State House of Assembly for approval.

Abdullahi Ganduje [Twitter/@raufaregbesola]
Abdullahi Ganduje [Twitter/@raufaregbesola]

Presenting the proposal tagged “Budget of Consolidation and Prosperity II” on Friday in Kano, Ganduje said it was aimed at consolidating and improving the wellbeing of the people of the state.

He said that the budget consisted of N144 billion for capital expenditure, representing 59 per cent and N100 billion for recurrent expenditure, representing 41 per cent.

“The health sector was allocated N39.1 billion; water resources N15 billion; transport sector N8.6 billion; agriculture sector N19.9 billion while works and infrastructure got N35billion,” he said.

The governor said that education sector got the Lion share of the budget with N62 billion, representing 27 per cent more than the UNESCO and UN recommendation.

He said that the money would be channeled into executing policies and programmes aimed at ensuring quality education at all levels.

Ganduje said that part of the money would also be used to enhance the state free and compulsory education programme.

He urged the lawmakers to ensure speedy passage of the budget, to enable the government to continue to provide dividends of democracy to people.

The governor also urged youths to shun all forms of violence, especially as the 2023 general elections got nearer.

The Speaker, Alhaji Hamisu Chidari, assured the governor of speedy passage of the budget to create time for January to December budget circle.

He urged government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to be ready for budget defence at the House.

The speaker also commended the governor for his stride in Infrastructure development, security, health and education sector.

