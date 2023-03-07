ADVERTISEMENT
Ganduje pardons 12 inmates on death row for 25 years

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor also commuted the death sentences of six inmates to life imprisonment.

This is contained in a statement issued by the spokesperson of Nigeria Correctional Service (NIS), Kano State Command, Musbahu Kofar-Nassarawa, on Tuesday in Kano.

Kofar-Nassarawa said that the governor also commuted the death sentences of six inmates to life imprisonment.

"Ganduje also pardoned four female inmates with long term sentences based on their good behaviour and industriousness as recommended by the correctional authority.

"He gave the released inmates N5,000 each as transportation fare to enable them reunite with their families," he said

The chairman of the state Committee on Prerogative of Mercy, Abdullahi Garba-Rano, commended Ganduje for using the power conferred on him by the constitution to release the inmates.

Also, the NIS Controller in the state, Sulaiman Mohammad-Inuwa, thanked Ganduje for decongesting the custodial centres.

He advised the released inmates to stay away from any act that would lead them back to prison.

