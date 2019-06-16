“The order was given on Friday and the commission has already swung into action,” a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abba Anwar, said on Sunday in Kano.

It quoted the governor as directing the commission to look into the immediate and remote circumstances sorrounding the allegation and “unearth everything surrounding the incident”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the animal was said to have swallowed N6.8m generated by the Zoo as gate fees collected from visitors of the garden, particularly during the Eid el- Fitr celebrations.