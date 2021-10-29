RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ganduje mourns 5 students who died in ghastly accident in Kano

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has expressed shock over the death of five students in a ghastly auto accident on Kano-Katsina road.

Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje
Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje

Ganduje, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Abba Anwar, in a statement on Thursday, in Kano, said:

Recommended articles

“We were shocked over the death of our children, the five students who died in an auto crash on their way to Katsina state for zonal students’ meeting.

“The information was sad and tormenting, we learnt that they died around Bichi local government area. They are Abubakar Sulaiman, Tahir A. Dalhatu, Maryam Abdullahi, A’isha Wada-Abdulsalam and Usman Abubakar-Abubakar.

“The first four were from Sa’adatu Rimi College of Education, Kumbotso, while the fifth person was from the Federal College of Education, Kano,” he said.

Anwar quoted Ganduje as saying: “This is a tragedy for the state and the nation in general.

“They are young, dedicated and responsible youth who chose to pursue education in order to move the society forward. They left us when we need them, but our creator, their creator, the Almighty Allah needed them the most,” he said.

The governor prayed to the Almighty Allah for the repose of their souls and to grant the 13 others who were injured a quick recovery.

Ganduje condoled with their families, the Sa’adatu Rimi College of Education, Kumbotso, the Federal College of Education, Kano, and all students, over the tragic incident.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Stop discriminating against poor performing students – Educationist

Stop discriminating against poor performing students – Educationist

PDP Convention: 'We're working towards consensus candidates,' governors say

PDP Convention: 'We're working towards consensus candidates,' governors say

Police arrest 1,665 rape suspects nationwide in 10 months

Police arrest 1,665 rape suspects nationwide in 10 months

LASUTH performs first laser surgery on kidney stones

LASUTH performs first laser surgery on kidney stones

Ganduje mourns 5 students who died in ghastly accident in Kano

Ganduje mourns 5 students who died in ghastly accident in Kano

Troops kill Biafra National Guard gunman in Abia

Troops kill Biafra National Guard gunman in Abia

Nigeria records 182 additional COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Nigeria records 182 additional COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Osinbajo leads prayers against forces of evil, hate, division, injustice

Osinbajo leads prayers against forces of evil, hate, division, injustice

Hushpuppi: IG says he’s yet to receive extradition request for Abba Kyari from FBI

Hushpuppi: IG says he’s yet to receive extradition request for Abba Kyari from FBI

Trending

Fed Poly Bauchi sacks 2 lecturers for alleged sexual harassment

The main entrance of Federal Polytechnic Bauchi (Thisday)

Oyo Jailbreak: NCS releases names and photos of 122 fleeing inmates

NCS releases names, images of 122 escapees (NCS)

Nigeria demands immediate reversal of military coup in Sudan

President Muhammadu Buhari [Bernard Menigault/Alamy]

FG lists Diezani's N15.4 billion Banana Island mansion for sale

Diezani Alison-Madueke is facing numerous allegations of corruption in Nigeria and the United Kingdom [Reuters/Rick Wilking]