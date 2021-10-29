Ganduje mourns 5 students who died in ghastly accident in Kano

“We were shocked over the death of our children, the five students who died in an auto crash on their way to Katsina state for zonal students’ meeting.

“The information was sad and tormenting, we learnt that they died around Bichi local government area. They are Abubakar Sulaiman, Tahir A. Dalhatu, Maryam Abdullahi, A’isha Wada-Abdulsalam and Usman Abubakar-Abubakar.

“The first four were from Sa’adatu Rimi College of Education, Kumbotso, while the fifth person was from the Federal College of Education, Kano,” he said.

Anwar quoted Ganduje as saying: “This is a tragedy for the state and the nation in general.

“They are young, dedicated and responsible youth who chose to pursue education in order to move the society forward. They left us when we need them, but our creator, their creator, the Almighty Allah needed them the most,” he said.

The governor prayed to the Almighty Allah for the repose of their souls and to grant the 13 others who were injured a quick recovery.