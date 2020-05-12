Ganduje during the meeting held at the Government House, Kano, said that the government decided to meet with the traditional rulers, being one of the critical stakeholders in the state.

He added that the meeting also was to brief the emirs on the measures being taken by the state to fight Coronavirus.

He urged them to take such briefings to their Emirates for onward sensitisation of the people at the grassroots.‎

He also said that the meeting was intended to intimate the traditional institutions on the dangerous impacts of the disease and the roles expected of them to prevent its spread in the state.

“This meeting being attended by government and, health officials and our Emirs is an avenue for all of us to rub minds, fashion out effective ways of working together and strengthening our strategies in the fight against the pandemic.

“Our concern is to break the chain of transmission of the global pandemic, this is why this and similar meetings ‎are absolutely necessary.

”COVID -19 affects ‎all aspects of life: our religious obligation, economy, culture as well as our social settings,” he said .

He also told the emirs that the fight against COVID -19 could only be won when people cooperate with government and health workers, saying that “your role ‎in this fight is extremely important and necessary.”

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, who spoke on behalf of the emirs, said that the traditional rulers had vital roles to play in addressing the issue of Coronavirus through sensitisation campaigns.

“We are aware of the giant steps being taken by the government to prevent its spread.

“There is an urgent need for us traditional rulers to complement government’s efforts through the sensitisation of our subjects to join the crusade,” he said.

The Emir said that before the meeting, the Emirates had been involved in one activity or the other with the state government in an effort to curtail and break the transmission of the disease.