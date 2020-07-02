Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has completely lifted coronavirus-enforced lockdown in Kano State despite the rise in the number of confirmed cases of the virus in Nigeria.

Ganduje has also asked civil servants in the state to return to work on Monday, July 6, 2020.

The governor announced this during the state’s press briefing on coronavirus on Thursday, July 2, 2020.

On Wednesday, July 1, 2020, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 41 new cases in Kano. The new cases brought the number of confirmed cases in the state to 1,257.

Kano has the fourth-highest number of coronavirus cases in Nigeria. In the state, 52 coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded while 958 patients have recovered from the virus.

According to the state's Ministry of Health, Kano had a total of 247 active cases of the infection as of Wednesday, July 1, 2020.