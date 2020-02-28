Ganduje stated this at the foundation laying ceremony of the project at Falgore Forest in Tudun Wada Local Government Area of the state.

He explained that the forest was being used by kidnappers, robbers and criminals, hence the state government’s request to President Muhammadu Buhari, to give permission for the establishment of a military training ground.

“A size of 2, 169 hectares of land is provided by the state government in the forest for the construction of military facility consisting of auditorium, dining, officers and soldiers quarters as well as shooting range under first phase of the project.

“Others are clinic and guest houses, whereas as separate from the military facility, is the construction of a cattle ranch in line with the Federal Government’s directives on dousing herders and farmers clashes,” he said.

Ganduje said that the cattle ranch would also promote the economic activities of the general area of the forest and its environs.

He said that the project when realised would be a departure from the past experiences when criminals were having a field day.

The governor revealed that the state government would introduce 50 constabulary personnel in each of the 44 local government areas of the state, who would be trained, guided and monitored by the security agencies.

Ganduje noted that constabularies would compliment the efforts of the security agencies in maintaining peace in the state.

Also speaking, Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, commended the effort of the state government in improving security of the state and the country.

“We thanked Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje for this effort in improving security in the state. The project will, at the same time, give way for the bouncing back of economic activities of this area and its surroundings,

“With this, Ganduje has done me greatest favour. We must commend him for the foresight and commitment in the security of the state.

”And we would look at the possibility of setting up a battalion in Tudun Wada Local Government Area, to compliment his efforts,” he added.

On his part, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, lauded the state government’s initiative in maintaining peace, security and stability in the state.

Buratai, who was represented by Lt.-Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, the Chief of Policy and Plans (CPPLANS), said the Nigerian Army would maintain the structure without tempering with Economic system and activity of the area.

He commended the communities and vigilante in Falgore for their support and cooperation to security agencies.

The COAS also called on the governor to hasten issuance of Certificate of Occupancy (CFO) of the facility designed to accommodate 160 military personnel to the Nigeria Army.