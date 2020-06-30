Mr Abba Anwar, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, revealed this in a statement on Monday in Kano.

Anwar disclosed that Buhari would on Tuesday officially inaugurate the Gas Pipeline Project Right of Way via a video conference.

He said the project would begin at the initial point in Ajaokuta through the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Niger, Kaduna and terminate in Kano state.

“The event will be through video conferencing. When completed, the project would revive the ailing industries in Kano and Kaduna States, among other benefits.

“The project will bounce back the glorious days of Kano industrialisation era, with good and uninterrupted power supply. Gas will also be available,” Ganduje was quoted as saying in the statement.

The governor lauded the president for the gesture, noting that it is a clear testimony of the Federal Government’s commitment in creating employment opportunities and saving industries for the overall development of the country.