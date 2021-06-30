Ganduje inaugurates free eye surgery in Kano

According to him, rendering humanitarian services, especially free eye surgery, has been considered as a gesture worth taking into cognisance by this administration.

Ganduje, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, explained that the effort by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre in collaboration with Albasar Foundation, had positively impacted the lives of the less-previledged.

The governor added that the issue of medical tourism in the area of eye cure was not necessary as one needed not to travel for such purpose.

He affirmed that with the services rendered by the King Salman Centre and the Albasar Foundation in the state, eye problems could be treated locally.