RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ganduje inaugurates free eye surgery in Kano

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State on Wednesday inaugurated free eye surgery for 2,800 people in Kano, sponsored by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre.

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje [KNSG]
Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje [KNSG]

The governor said at the inauguration that healthcare delivery was part of his administration’s cardinal thrust as captured in the state’s 2021 budget.

Recommended articles

According to him, rendering humanitarian services, especially free eye surgery, has been considered as a gesture worth taking into cognisance by this administration.

Ganduje, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, explained that the effort by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre in collaboration with Albasar Foundation, had positively impacted the lives of the less-previledged.

The governor added that the issue of medical tourism in the area of eye cure was not necessary as one needed not to travel for such purpose.

He affirmed that with the services rendered by the King Salman Centre and the Albasar Foundation in the state, eye problems could be treated locally.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Aminu Tsanyawa, said the government had earlier signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Albasar Foundation to treat patients with eye problems.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dabiri-Erewa condemns killing of Nigerian footballer in UK

Ganduje inaugurates free eye surgery in Kano

‘She is our student’, UNILAG breaks silence on Chidinma, Super TV CEO murder suspect

Senator Abaribe advises FG to respect Kanu’s rights

Reps to investigate alleged non-payment of army personnel allowances

Sanaria Vaccine trial results demonstrate unprecedented progress in worldwide battle against variant malaria parasites

Senate President Lawan ignores majority vote on EFCC Bill passage

Senegal seeks Nigeria’s expertise in counter-insurgency operation

71-year-old woman emerges best PhD graduate at UNILAG convocation