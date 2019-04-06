Ganduje made the call on Saturday in Kano during the annual Maulud celebration to mark the birthday and showcase the greatness of the leader of Tijjaniyya sect, Sheikh Ibrahim Inyass of Senegal.

He called for peaceful coexistence, understanding and tolerance among the diverse ethnic groups as well as religions adherents in the country.

Ganduje urged Muslims to imbibe the spirit of love, tolerance and patience in their daily affairs as taught by Prophet Muhammad.

The governor said that Nyass was a sincere and pious religions cleric whose landmark achievements and legacies continued to gain importance all over the world decades after his death.

He noted that the Tijjaniyya sect has played very vital role in maintaining peace and stability in the state and the country as a whole, and urged them to use the occasion to pray for peace, unity, stability and progress in the country.

In his message, President Muhammadu Buhari congratulated the sect members and urged them to reflect on the good works and contributions of Nyass to the development of Islam.

Buhari, who was represented by the former Adviser to the President on Assembly Matters, Abdulrahman Sumaila, also urged them to pray for the country and the success of his second term in office.

The Emir of Kano, Mallam Muhammad Sanusi II, said that Nyass had contributed immensely to the development of Islam and left enduring legacies to the Islamic world.

He charged religions leaders across the country to come together and preach understanding and tolerance among the diverse groups in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that various scholars who spoke at the occasion, said that objective of the Maulud was to celebrate the legacies of the famous leader of the movement in Africa, Sheikh Ibrahim Niyass.