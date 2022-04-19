RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ganduje approves resignation of 7 commissioners

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has accepted the resignation of seven commissioners from the state executive council, to enable them to take part in the 2023 general election.

Ganduje’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Abba Anwar, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Kano.

Anwar said that the commissioners included Dr Nasir Yusuf-Gawuna (Agriculture and Natural Resources), Mr Murtala Sule-Garo (Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs), and Mr Ibrahim Karaye (Culture and Tourism),.

He said that others were Mr Musa Kwankwaso (Rural and Community Development), Mr Kabiru Lakwaya (Youth and Sports), Mr Mahmud Santsi (Housing and Transport) and Mr Muntari Yakasai (Special Duties).

Anwar said that the governor thanked them for their tremendous contributions toward the development of the state and wished them well in their future endeavors.

He said that the governor directed the Permanent Secretaries of the affected ministries to take charge immediately.

“The Chief of Staff and other commissioners are directed to continue carrying out their duties in their respective ministries,” he said.

Ganduje had directed all political appointees who wished to contest for positions in the 2023 general elections to resign.

The governor said that the directive was in line with with Section 84 (12) of the newly amended Electoral Act

Ganduje approves resignation of 7 commissioners

