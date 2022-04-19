Ganduje approves resignation of 7 commissioners

Anwar said that the commissioners included Dr Nasir Yusuf-Gawuna (Agriculture and Natural Resources), Mr Murtala Sule-Garo (Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs), and Mr Ibrahim Karaye (Culture and Tourism),.

He said that others were Mr Musa Kwankwaso (Rural and Community Development), Mr Kabiru Lakwaya (Youth and Sports), Mr Mahmud Santsi (Housing and Transport) and Mr Muntari Yakasai (Special Duties).

Anwar said that the governor thanked them for their tremendous contributions toward the development of the state and wished them well in their future endeavors.

He said that the governor directed the Permanent Secretaries of the affected ministries to take charge immediately.

“The Chief of Staff and other commissioners are directed to continue carrying out their duties in their respective ministries,” he said.

Ganduje had directed all political appointees who wished to contest for positions in the 2023 general elections to resign.