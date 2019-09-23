Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has commended the National Assembly for its progressive relationship with the Presidency.

Ganduje made the commendation when leadership of the House of Representatives, led by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, visited him at the Government House, on Sunday in Kano.‎

The governor said that in order to take Nigeria to the ‎next level, progressive relationship between the two arms of government was very important.

“We just finished discussing about the budget. The President would submit to the National Assembly, and I heard you just confirmed how soon that budget will be ready from the NASS.‎

Governor. Abdullahi Ganduje receives leadership of the House of Representatives, led by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila in Kano [Twitter/@femigbaja]

“I think that is a progressive stand that you have taken and I am sure you will do everything possible to see that all unnecessary obstacles are been removed for a smooth passage of the national budget,” he said.‎

‎He thanked the speaker and his entourage for the visit and for the condolence over the death of the father of Hon. Shaaban Sharada, member representing Kano Municipal federal constituency.

Earlier, Gbajabiamila said that they were in the state to condole with Sharada over the death of his father.

Gbajabiamila, who prayed for the repose of the deceased, thanked the government and people of the state for the warm reception accorded them.‎

‎”Your excellency, you have been a pillar of support, and our prayer is we will jointly develop Kano and Nigeria because it is a joint task.

“We also thank you and the honourable members from the state for the collective love and support during our campaign,” he added.

He however urged the governor continue with the good work he is doing in the state.