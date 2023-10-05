ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ganduje appeals for time to reconcile aggrieved Rivers APC members

Nurudeen Shotayo

Ganduje said that the APC National Committee (NWC) would constitute a leadership that would reconcile the warring factions in the state in the interest of its members.

Former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje is the new National Chairman of the APC. [Daily Trust]
Former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje is the new National Chairman of the APC. [Daily Trust]

Recommended articles

Ganduje said this when he received APC stakeholders from Rivers on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that Rivers was a very important state in the country because of its oil deposit and large population, describing it as an asset for election to any political party.

“So you can see why we cannot rubbish the state, Rivers as a state in politics, is very important. Coincidentally, some of us are conversant with the politics, in Rivers,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the current crisis in the Rivers chapter of the party started in 2015.

“Our party in Rivers is highly factionalised, that is the fact about it. Our party in Rivers was killed by litigations, that one is a fact,” Ganduje said.

He thanked those who worked to ensure the party’s electoral success at the poll, saying it was a miracle that it won the presidential election and lost the state in the 2023 election.

“There is confusion in the party in Rivers, but we don’t want members to over heat the system, we are focused, we are organised, and we work scientifically in politics.

“And therefore, you give us an enabling environment, give us a chance so that we can put a round peg in a round hole, square peg in a square hole so that we maintain our dignity as a party.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have to capitalise on what we have, we have to capitalise on the fact that we have won the national election in Rivers.

“We are not extracting anything less again, but give us a chance to see how we can have both the state and the national election together,” Ganduje said.

He said that the APC National Committee (NWC) would constitute a leadership that would reconcile the warring factions in the state in the interest of its members.

“But do not overheat the system, overheating the system will bring litigation, and then a vicious cycle will come again.

“We don’t want too much analysis because they say too much analysis leads to paralysis.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So give us a chance so that we can consult, so that we look at the Constitution of APC and then we wait and see how we can put things in order,” he said.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Mr. Tony Okocha, said the visit was partly to express the discomfort of the state stakeholders over the recent visit of a faction of the state chapter to the party’s national secretariat.

“Those who visited are pretenders masquerading as members of Rivers APC.

“These group of persons who we liken as watermelons, with the characteristic feature of presenting green on the outside but red on the inside.

“Have long abandoned the APC and are disqualified from speaking for the APC Rivers in any forum or fora.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Those persons never supported the party nor are they sincere in their hearts, to be happy that President Bola Tinubu made it to the presidency,” he said.

He added: “The only group in APC Rivers legitimate to seek compensation for the victory of APC and Tinubu in the State, is the one here.

“Please contact us through the leader of the political infantry in RIvers, who is serving in the Federal Cabinet presently.”

Okocha urged the APC national chairman to discountenance any other groups that claimed to be APC Rivers stakeholders or individuals, especially those that don’t support the party at the 2023 general elections.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

My quest for Tinubu’s academic records not for personal gain – Atiku

My quest for Tinubu’s academic records not for personal gain – Atiku

Declare state of emergency on environmental degradation in Edo - Reps tell FG

Declare state of emergency on environmental degradation in Edo - Reps tell FG

FCTA inaugurates 9-member panel to investigate death of ‘one-chance’ victim

FCTA inaugurates 9-member panel to investigate death of ‘one-chance’ victim

Ex-NBA president, Akpata joins Edo governorship race

Ex-NBA president, Akpata joins Edo governorship race

Ganduje appeals for time to reconcile aggrieved Rivers APC members

Ganduje appeals for time to reconcile aggrieved Rivers APC members

112,351 passports uncollected across Nigeria – NIS boss

112,351 passports uncollected across Nigeria – NIS boss

France begins withdrawal of troops from Niger after coup debacle

France begins withdrawal of troops from Niger after coup debacle

5 discrepancies CSU documents show about Tinubu's credentials - Atiku's lawyer

5 discrepancies CSU documents show about Tinubu's credentials - Atiku's lawyer

Help me get justice - Atiku begs Obi, Kwankwaso over Tinubu's certificate saga

Help me get justice - Atiku begs Obi, Kwankwaso over Tinubu's certificate saga

Pulse Sports

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

'It is racist' — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slams Napoli's treatment of Osimhen

'It is racist' — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slams Napoli's treatment of Osimhen

Osimhen’s Real Madrid moment slips by as Napoli's marksman avoids spot-kicks

Osimhen’s Real Madrid moment slips by as Napoli's marksman avoids spot-kicks

‘De Bruyne, Mbappe…’ — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha identifies players most similar to him today

‘De Bruyne, Mbappe…’ — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha identifies players most similar to him today

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe.

BREAKING: Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe

Naira Marley calls for investigation into Mohbad's death

BREAKING: Naira Marley in custody as Lagos police probe Mobhad’s death

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

What Chicago State University documents reveal about Tinubu

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo [PMNews]

FG declares Monday public holiday to mark 63rd Independence anniversary