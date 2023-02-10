Ganduje, Akeredolu drag Buhari, CBN to court

What Ondo wants: Ondo state Government, is praying the Supreme Court to stop the implementation of the directive issued by Federal Government through the Central Bank of Nigeria on limitation of daily cash withdrawals from banks which has totally paralysed and brought to a standstill the activities of Ondo state Government and has adversely affected economic and commercial activities in the state.

What Kano wants: The Kano government is praying a mandatory order seeking a reversal of the Federal Government policy to recall the N200, N500 and N1,000 notes from circulation due to the policy affecting the economic well-being of over 20 million Kano citizens.

The applicant is also seeking for mandatory order, compelling the Federal Government to reverse the naira redesign policy for alleged failure to comply with 1999 Constitution (as amended).

What you should know: Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano, and governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo are of the same party as the president, All Progressives Congress.