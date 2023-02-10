ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ganduje, Akeredolu drag Buhari, CBN to court

Ima Elijah

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano, and governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo are of the same party as the president, All Progressives Congress.

President Muhammadu Buhari with CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele [TheCable]
President Muhammadu Buhari with CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele [TheCable]

The Ondo and Kano State Governments have each filed suits before the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Abuja against the Federal Government in respect of the directive issued through the Central Bank of Nigeria limiting daily cash withdrawals from banks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

What Ondo wants: Ondo state Government, is praying the Supreme Court to stop the implementation of the directive issued by Federal Government through the Central Bank of Nigeria on limitation of daily cash withdrawals from banks which has totally paralysed and brought to a standstill the activities of Ondo state Government and has adversely affected economic and commercial activities in the state.

What Kano wants: The Kano government is praying a mandatory order seeking a reversal of the Federal Government policy to recall the N200, N500 and N1,000 notes from circulation due to the policy affecting the economic well-being of over 20 million Kano citizens.

The applicant is also seeking for mandatory order, compelling the Federal Government to reverse the naira redesign policy for alleged failure to comply with 1999 Constitution (as amended).

What you should know: Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano, and governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo are of the same party as the president, All Progressives Congress.

Recall: On Wednesday, February 08, 2023, the Supreme Court gave an interim order to the CBN not to end the use of old naira notes on February 10, 2023 in an ex-parte application by the three applicant states including Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Court sacks Mohammed Abacha as PDP Gov. candidate

BREAKING: Court sacks Mohammed Abacha as PDP Gov. candidate

Gov Sule promises to construct Agwada-Odu-Udege Road

Gov Sule promises to construct Agwada-Odu-Udege Road

Kogi has no plan to sack teachers – Education Commissioner

Kogi has no plan to sack teachers – Education Commissioner

Ganduje, Akeredolu drag Buhari, CBN to court

Ganduje, Akeredolu drag Buhari, CBN to court

New Bloomberg poll projects Peter Obi to win 2023 presidential elections

New Bloomberg poll projects Peter Obi to win 2023 presidential elections

Contempt: Group charges IGP Usman to arrest EFCC chair Bawa immediately

Contempt: Group charges IGP Usman to arrest EFCC chair Bawa immediately

WHO announces outbreak of cholera in 23 countries

WHO announces outbreak of cholera in 23 countries

We promised change, we delivered - Buhari

We promised change, we delivered - Buhari

Old naira notes to be used till Feb 15 as FG vows to obey Supreme Court order

Old naira notes to be used till Feb 15 as FG vows to obey Supreme Court order

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Eunice Dwumfour, a 30-year-old councilwoman in Sayreville, NJ, was fatally shot outside her home Wednesday night. SayervilleGOP Source: New York Post.

Nigerian pastor's wife dies in U.S. after getting shot 12 times

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap. (Channels TV)

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap

Nigeria's new naira notes

BREAKING: El-Rufai, Matawalle, Bello drag FG to court over new Naira

Buhari

Buhari begs Nigerians to give him 7 days to resolve new notes crisis