Thieves target Abuja home of Buhari's top aide Gambari

A media report that surfaced on Monday, May 10, 2021 indicated that Gambari's residence inside Aso Rock Villa, Abuja was successfully robbed, with valuable assets removed.

However, President Buhari's spokesperson, Garba Shehu, dismissed the report, saying there was nothing to worry about.

He said there was 'a foolish attempt' to burgle Gambari's residence at 3 am on Monday, but that the perpetrators were not successful.

Shehu noted that the affected residence is actually located on a street next to the Villa.

"The police, in a related development is searching for a suspected burglar who unsuccessfully attempted to break into the house of Maikano Abdullahi on Thursday, last week.

"Maikano lives on the same street with the Chief of Staff, close to the Villa," he said.

The report has caused a stir among Nigerians who are puzzled by an attack very close to the most fortified property in the country.

Nigeria has been ravaged by a wave of insecurity that has claimed thousands of lives and displaced tens of thousands from their local communities all over the country.

President Buhari has faced constant calls to effectively arrest the situation or vacate his position as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

The 78-year-old president has rebuffed such calls and blamed much of the bloodshed around the country on elites who he accused of sponsoring violence to achieve political advantage.