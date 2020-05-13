President Muhammadu Buhari’s new Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Agboola Gambari has vowed to serve the president to the best of his ability.

Prof. Gambari also announced his readiness to serve the nation through his principal while speaking with state house correspondents on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

The new Chief of Staff who assumed duties at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday said the president needs his support, loyalty and competence.

“I will serve the nation, Mr President. He needs my loyalty, competence, and support. I will serve to the best of my ability,” he said.

Gambari also thanked President Buhari for giving him the opportunity to serve Nigeria.

The appointment of the former Minister of External Affairs was announced on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

The new Chief of Staff replaced the late Abba Kyari, who died in April of COVID-19 complications.