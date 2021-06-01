Gallant officers repel attacks on 2 police divisions in Imo

He said that the hoodlums attacked the police facilities with petrol bombs but later met heavy resistance from the police.

“On 31st May, 2021 at about 1530 hours some hoodlums in their numbers launched an attack on Police Division Amandugba, Isu Local Government Area, but were repelled by the policemen on duty.

“They stormed the station in three Sienna buses, one Avalon saloon car and about eight motorcycles."

The hoodlums were engaged in a gun battle, during the duel, the hoodlums threw a couple of petrol bombs at the station which fell at the exhibit room.

“The attackers were eventually suppressed and they made a retreat, having suffered huge defeat and a number of casualties on their side.

“The Police with the help of some members of the community were able to put out the fire.

“A similar attempt was made by some hoodlums to attack Omuma Police Division but were equally repelled by the gallant policemen on duty.

“No life was lost in the two attacks and there were no casualty on the part of the officers.

“The CP commended the efforts of the men for repelling the attacks on the two police stations and keeping the state safe.