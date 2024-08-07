ADVERTISEMENT
Gallant D’Tigress bow out of Olympics after 74-88 loss to US

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN reports that the quarter-final game at the Berry Arena saw the Nigerian side losing 17-26, 16-26, 15-24 in the first three quarters.

The Nigerian side, who have already made history as Africa’s first side either male or female to go beyond the group phase of the Olympic competition lost 74-88 to the U.S.

They stood toe-to-toe with the Americans in the opening minutes, only to soon start to fall behind as their opponents came out more forcefully.

By the time they resurged to win 26-12 in the fourth and final quarter, it was a little bit late in the day.

News Agency Of Nigeria

