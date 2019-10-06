President Muhammadu Buhari’s former ally, Buba Galadima has said that power has exposed the president’s true colour.

Galadima in an interview with New Telegraph said Buhari would have performed better if he had maintained the values he stood for in the past.

The elder statesman, who denied falling out with Buhari said the president kicked out the ideals he and others fought for after seeking support from other parts of the country to become president.

He said, “After making many attempts to lead the country, Buhari achieved his aim after reaching out to people in other parts of the country but that as soon as he got power, Buhari showed his “true colour”.

President Muhammadu Buhari [Twitter/@ToluOgunlesi]

“He (Buhari) knew why he came to politics and why some of us sacrificed everything to ensure that he becomes President but when he became President, he sort of kicked out all those ideals for which we fought for, for which we had been intimidated and for which he suffered trial for treason.

“So, it is something that is most unfortunate for a statesman like him, saying something and not living to his words. If we had followed our own programme as envisaged in 2002, Nigeria would have been elsewhere now like Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, India and a host of so many other advanced countries of the world.

“We shouted for Buhari for many years but that didn’t make him a President until he crossed the borders to meet other people from other parts of the country. He went out to seek the assistance of others… then after he won, he brought out his true colours”.

Galadima also disagree with Buhari and the All Progressive Congress (APC) over their claims that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is responsible for the woes of the country.

He said Buhari was voted for to take Nigerians out of the woods, adding that there should be no excuse for him as a president of the country.