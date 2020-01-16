Poised to celebrate digital excellence, the GAGE Awards comes in 5 key areas: Innovation, Information, Inspiration, Entertainment and Commerce.

Announcing the commencement of voting, the Chief Administrator of the awards, Johnson Anorh, disclosed that the organizers had opened its website for voting to take off this Thursday, 16th of January to the 9th of February, 2020.

According to him, GAGE Awards seeks to celebrate and spotlight the best individuals, brands or groups who have enriched lives in 2019 by leveraging on the power of digital. Such ones, he said, are using the digital space to simplify our everyday lives. The awards will recognize, celebrate, reward, and amplify the eventual winners' outstanding activities and contributions to the digital ecosystem in the out gone year (2019), he stated.

In his words, "After a rigorous nomination stage which allowed nominations from the public, over 1500 entries were received on the GAGE website for all 24 categories, which was streamlined to 19 categories".

Johnson Anorh further disclosed that a careful review was done by the GAGE Awards Independent Audit Committee and its Audit Partners, PricewaterhouseCoopers, PWC, the renowned global audit firm.

Gage Awards 2020 voting begins as Opay, GTBank, Wizkid, and others top nominations

Out of the 19 categories, there are 5 categories which will be solely determined by the audience, i.e. based on the highest number of votes received. Some categories received entries from other African countries; adding that there are some interesting nominees in some categories such as the Banking App of the Year include (in no particular order) United Bank of Africa, Zenith Bank, Keystone Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank and Access Bank.

Another interesting category, he said, is Best Data Service Provider which, according to him, would be a fierce battle among the mobile giants; MTN, Airtel, Glo, Swift and 9mobile; while Breakout App of the Year has Opay, Gokada, Jumia Food, Piggyvest and Boomplay in a keenly contested category. Find out who is nominated in each of the categories on www.gageawards.com/nominees/ and vote for the audience choice categories on www.gageawards.com/vote/

It is imperative that a recognition platform such as the GAGE Awards is created as it will set a standard that will fast track the pace of development already happening and inspire new talents in the African digital space.

The maiden edition will take place on February 22, 2020 at the EKO Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Follow @gageawards on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for more information.

