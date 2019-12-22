Two students of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri﻿ (FUTO), Abia Uchenna and Eboh Chinedu held in a Bosnian refugee camp after representing their school in an international tennis competition have recounted their ordeal in Croatia.

The students were reportedly arrested by Croatian police officers when they were taking a walk in Zagreb, the country’s capital, because they could not provide their travel documents at the point of arrest.

Uchenna and Chinedu were thereafter conveyed to the country’s border and later to a refugee camp in Bosnia-Herzegovina, a neighbouring country, on the ground that they were illegal immigrant.

Recounting their ordeal, the students, who returned to Nigeria on Saturday, December 21, 2019, after their release from the camp was facilitated by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, alleged that the Croatian police officers assaulted them and stole their money.

They said the officers stole a sum of €310 and $10 from their wallets, which were initially seized from them when they were arrested.

Abia said, “We crashed out of the tennis championships in the second stage, so we were supposed to return to Nigeria on November 18, 2019. A day before which is November 17, we decided to look around the city,”

“When we were in Pula, we moved around and toured the city. In Zagreb, we decided to look around when a policeman stopped us and demanded to know our identity.

“We explained to him that we are Nigerians and that we participated in a table tennis championship, but the problem I noticed was that he did not speak English.

“So, he said we should sit on the ground along the road. He made a call and another policeman came and they took us to a police station. They collected our wallets and phones.”

“They drove us again for over four hours, then they stopped and asked everyone to sign a document that was written in their language without translation. I signed it out of fear, but Chinedu refused and the policeman kicked him, cocked his gun and threatened to shoot him. So, he signed.”

“They put us back in the van again and drove us for about two hours. When we got to a forest, they ordered everyone out of the van. They gave me a carton containing our phones, belts and wallets and the €310 and $10 dollars were not there.”