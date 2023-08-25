FUTA mourns student who slumped, died in school hostel.

Akeredolu slumped in the hostel and died on Thursday after efforts to revive him proved abortive.

The Director, Corporate Communication of the university, Adegbenro Adebanjo, in a statement on Friday in Akure, regretted that Akeredolu could not be resuscitated.

“The student was rushed to the Health Centre at about 8:50 p.m. on Thursday Aug. 24.

“Efforts to resuscitate him through Cardiopulmonary resuscitation and oxygen therapy proved abortive.

“Understandably, his friends and colleagues are devastated by the sad development . The management joins them to mourn at this very difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with our students and the bereaved family.

“May the Good Lord grant his soul eternal repose and give the family and friends the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” he stated.

The university’s spokesman, however, explained that due to some perceived misgivings about services at the University Health Centre, students embarked on a peaceful protest on Friday to show their feelings.

“It is important to point out that the protest was not directly related to the death of the student.

“The representative of the students, at a meeting with the university’s management called at the behest of the Vice Chancellor, pointed out some lacuna in the process of accessing services at the health centre .

“The management, in the course of the meeting, directed that immediate remedial measures be taken to address the lacuna and other issues raised by the students.

“The corrective measures will be reviewed from time to time to ensure that they are being implemented to the letter, and to the satisfaction of the students .