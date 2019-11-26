The management of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), has announced the expulsion of six of the school's students who were caught on camera assaulting an undergraduate female student.

In a statement made available to the press, FUTA spokesman, Adegbenro Adebanjo said the expulsion of the students was sequel to the recommendation of an investigative panel, which was set up to probe the incident that took place in an off-campus hostel on November 16, 2019.

The expelled students are - Popoola Olaniyi, Oluwadare Faith, Nandi Jessica, Ajuwon Emmanuella, Emmanuel Taiwo and Alao Cecilia for physically assaulting the student.

The statement read, “The expulsion is in line with the position of Page 48 of the 2019/2020 Students Handbook which prescribes expulsion from the University for Students who engage in physical assault or battery on another student outside the university premises

“As a consequence of their expulsion, their studentship of FUTA ceases forthwith with all its rights and privileges.”

Recall that the university had earlier suspended some of the students, who were filmed assaulting their schoolmate.