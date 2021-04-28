FUOYE suspends Registrar over alleged misconduct

The statement quoted Dr Mohammed Yahuza, the Chairman, Governing Council of the university as saying Odusanya was suspended during the council meeting held on April 20 in Oye-Ekiti.

According to the statement, the suspension is to pave way for proper investigation into allegations of irregular appointment during the university’s recruitment exercise between Aug. 1, 2020 and Feb. 10, 2021.

“The council has approved Mr Mufutau Ibrahim as FUOYE’s Acting Registrar,” the statement read.

Reacting, the Vice-Chancellor of FUOYE, Prof. Abayomi Fasina, said that in line with the council’s directive, all the said appointments will be reviewed.

Fasina said the aim was to ensure the appointments measured up to standards in terms of departmental needs, qualifications, proper placement and due process.

“I assure you no one will be a victim of the suspension of the Registrar by the Governing Council of our great Citadel of Learning.