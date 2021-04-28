RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FUOYE suspends Registrar over alleged misconduct

The Governing Council of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) says it has suspended the university’s Registrar, Mr Olatunbosun Odusanya over alleged misconduct.

This was contained in a statement by Foluso Ogunmodede the university’s Chief Information Officer, and Wole Balogun, the Special Adviser on Media Matters to the Vice Chancellor, on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti.

The statement quoted Dr Mohammed Yahuza, the Chairman, Governing Council of the university as saying Odusanya was suspended during the council meeting held on April 20 in Oye-Ekiti.

According to the statement, the suspension is to pave way for proper investigation into allegations of irregular appointment during the university’s recruitment exercise between Aug. 1, 2020 and Feb. 10, 2021.

“The council has approved Mr Mufutau Ibrahim as FUOYE’s Acting Registrar,” the statement read.

Reacting, the Vice-Chancellor of FUOYE, Prof. Abayomi Fasina, said that in line with the council’s directive, all the said appointments will be reviewed.

Fasina said the aim was to ensure the appointments measured up to standards in terms of departmental needs, qualifications, proper placement and due process.

“I assure you no one will be a victim of the suspension of the Registrar by the Governing Council of our great Citadel of Learning.

“Rather members of staff will continue to enjoy the best in terms of incentives to work, proper training to enhance their skills,” the vice-chancellor said.

