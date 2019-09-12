The Federal University of Oye (FUOYE), on Thursday, said it had shut down the university indefinitely following the violent protest, which led to loss of lives and property on Tuesday.

‎The Public Relations Officer of the university, Mr Godfrey Bakji, made this disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Oye-Ekiti.

He said the management of the institution was highly disappointed with the attack on the wife of the state governor, Mrs Bisi Fayemi and damage of government vehicles.

Bakji said students had been sent home indefinitely until the management would become prepared to receive them back to the campus.

“It is highly unfortunate that the students of this university can go to the extent of attacking the convoy of the wife of the governor of the state.

“The management condemns the act and that is why a disciplinary action has been taken against all the students to curb future occurrence.

“The students have been sent home indefinitely and they will not return until the management concludes its investigation‎s as to what actually led to the crisis,” he said.