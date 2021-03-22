The Deputy Dean, School of Postgraduate Studies, Dr Adefemi Adekunle, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Monday in Oye-Ekiti.

Adekunle said as the pioneer head of department of Mechatronics, he had been making committed efforts to ensure that relevant equipment through TEFUND and other windows of opportunities were received by the institution.

“l was the pioneer HOD of Mechatronics and since then we have been making committed efforts to ensure that we have relevant equipment through TETFUND and other windows of opportunities and this yielded positive results.

“We had the first Batch in 2017, second Batch on May 2, 2020, and third Batch in the first week of March, 2021.

“A major breakthrough was achieved through our team of experts, led by Mr Okolie from Skill G TETFUND who came to install the equipment in these departments and even trained our staff in the departments.

“For us, the emergence of Prof. Abayomi Fasina as the Vice Chancellor of FUOYE signaled more successful development for our great institution.

“With the new development, we will be having more equipment to teach both the undergraduates and postgraduate students to ensure effective and efficient teaching and learning.

“The visions of the vice chancellor to expand our faculty by introducing more academic programmes as contained in his inaugural speech of Feb.11, have been properly taken care of.

“This laudable development will ensure an improvement on our webometric ranking as the world will now realise that FUOYE has a state of the art equipment in these departments.

“Let me also reveal that we have already been recording huge academic successes in this faculty.

“A proud example in this respect is an academic feat recently achieved by one of our brilliant students in Mechatronics Department, Samuel Adejumo, who designed a drone that can spray a farm plantation,” he said.