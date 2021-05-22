Funeral rites for late Army Chief, others begin in Abuja

Those taken to the mosque with Attahiru are his Chief of Staff, Brig.-Gen. Idris Abdulkadir, Chief of Military Intelligence, Brig.-Gen. Abdulrahman Kuliya and Aide De camp to COAS, Maj. L.A Hayat.

Others are the Finance Officer, Maj. A. Hamza and the Orderly to COAS, Sgt. Saidu Umar.

While the remains of the Provost Marshal (Army), Brig.-Gen. O.L Olayinka and crew members, Flt.-Lt. T.O Osaniyi, Flt.-Lt. A.A Olufade, Sgt. Adesina and ACM Oyedepo were taken to the church for funeral.

All the bodies will be moved to the Military Cemetery along Airport road for interment after the funeral services at the mosque and church.

The bodies arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at about 10:50 a.m. before the movement to the mosque and the church.