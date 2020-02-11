The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) recalls that four political parties, namely ADC, PDP, ZLP and SDP on March 2, 2019 formed an alliance to support Makinde of PDP with sharing formular of political appointments.

According to the coalition agreement, PDP will take 64 per cent of political appointments, ADC will take 30 per cent, ZLP – five per cent and SDP one per cent.

Spokesman for the group, Gaphar Ojetola, however, told journalists on Tuesday in Ibadan that Gov. Makinde had failed to redeem his promises and agreements reached with the ADC governorship candidate, Sen. Olufemi Lanlehin.

“We regret to announce that almost nine months into this government till date, Makinde has not fulfilled any of the agreements reached between our principal, Sen. Olufemi Lanlehin,” he said.

The group said they were direct casualties and sacrificial lambs of the alliance as the ADC lost all their 32 House of Assembly seats to the coalition.

“The body language of the governor is that of abandonment to fulfilling his own part of the agreement despite that we have staked everything possible to his electoral victory at the polls.

“That victory was our joint effort and the terms of the promises should be fulfilled without further delay.

“We have sacrificed so much to be abandoned, used and dumped, ignored or treated in this manner. We should be setting good precedence, as we did in the last election,” the group said.

ALSO READ: Boko Haram kills 30 travelers, abduct women and children in fresh attack

It noted that they did not request and were not given any financial compensation before consenting to the terms of the alliance, adding that they were repeatedly assured of consideration for political appointments.

According to the group, these assurances were also reemphasised with us by the governor during his thank you visit to Sen. Lanlehin residence.

NAN also recalled that Lanlehin and ZLP governorship candidate, Sharafadeen Alli, had in different statements accused Makinde of neglecting the pre-election alliance agreement