Fulani group to establish modern cow milk market in Jigawa

A Fulani socio-cultural group, known as Kautal Hore, says it has concluded arrangements to establish a modern cow milk market in Hadejia Local Government Area of Jigawa.

Fulani group to establish modern cow milk market in Jigawa. [vmtnews]
The State Chairman of the association, Alhaji Umar Dubantu, made this known during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Monday.

Dubantu said the market would be established with the assistance of the state government, in collaboration with Hadejia LGA.

He explained that the group had already cleared the site for construction work to take off smoothly.

The chairman added that when completed, the market will cater for Fulani women who bring cow milk from Hadejia Emirate, Katagum and Azare in Bauchi State, as well as Nguru in Yobe.

According to him, the association will select and empower 20 young Fulani women with refrigerators, through soft loans, for storage of milk at the market.

This, Dubantu noted that will enable the milk sellers save money, as they don’t have to transport back home and also bring back the following day.

The chairman pointed out that while providing employment among the Fulanis, the market would also add to the revenue generation of both state and local governments.

He further stated that five young men would also be empowered with soft loans to be supplying cow cheese, popularly known as ‘Man Shanu’ at the market.

“All these efforts are to provide employment among our people, include them in government development projects, as well as alleviate poverty among them,” he said.

NAN reports that there is a large population of Fulani people selling cow milk in Hadejia town.

