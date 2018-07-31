Fuel tanker explodes in Lagos, again

news

A fuel tanker has exploded on Ahmadu Bello way, Victoria Island, Lagos State on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, just one month after a similar explosion led to the death of 12 people.

According to eyewitness reports, there was a fire outbreak after a diesel tanker exploded while offloading diesel into the company generator of Ecobank Transnational Inc.

People around the scene of the explosion battled to contain the fire with their extinguishers before the arrival of the officials the Federal Fire Service and Lagos State Fire Service.

While responding to the incident on its Twitter account, Ecobank disclosed that there were no casualties in the incident.

"Thankfully there were no casualties. It was a diesel tanker burning in the Generator area of our head office. Thank you for your concern," the bank said.

Only tanker, generator were affected by explosion

Representative of Ecobank, Tunde Dawodu, disclosed that only the diesel tanker and one of the bank's generators were affected by the explosion.

He said, "Immediately we activated the emergency protocol and all staff were evacuated from the building even though it did not affect the main building.

"We decided to fight it with fire gadgets that we had and we reached to the fire departments, the state, the federal, LASEMA and some other corporate organisations.

"As you can see it is just the tanker and one of our generators that were affected, it did not affect the building, the personnel or our operations."

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that a lot of kiosks around the bank were destroyed by the inferno.

Director of Operations of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Femi Giwa, disclosed that no injury or death was recorded.