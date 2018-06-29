Pulse.ng logo
Fuel tanker bursts into flames after crashing into trailer

Suleja-Minna Road Another fuel tanker bursts into flames after crashing into trailer

Both vehicles were on fire before the fire service arrived on the scene to extinguish it.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Fuel tanker bursts into flames after crashing into trailer play

Fuel tanker on fire after colliding with a trailer

(Twitter/@ann_nicole81)
A fuel tanker burst into flames when it collided with a trailer at Maje, along Minna-Suleja road on Friday, June 29, 2018.

According to a report by The Punch, the spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Bisi Kazeem, said officials of the agency supported officials of the fire service to put out the fire as both vehicles were up in flames.

It's unclear whether there are casualties from the accident, but at least nine people were not so lucky when a fuel tanker exploded on Otedola Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Thursday, June 28.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) confirmed that at least four others suffered from varying degrees of burns as at least 54 vehicles were also lost to the terrible inferno.

According to LASEMA, the accident occured when a Mack tanker truck loaded with 33,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) fell and spilled its content on the road resulting into a fire outbreak. The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) disclosed that the accident was due to a brake failure.

ALSO READ: Photos from scene of Otedola Bridge tanker explosion in Lagos

Ambode expresses pain over accident

After paying a visit to the scene of the tragic accident as emergency responders cleaned up the scene late on Thursday, state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, took to his Facebook account to express his sadness over the tragic loss of lives.

He wrote, "Very sad day. The loss of lives in an accident like today is very painful. My prayers are with everyone affected by this tragedy."

In a statement signed by the state's Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Kehinde Bamigbetan, the government commiserated with families of victims who lost their lives and properties in the fatal tanker explosion. He described the accident as a sad development, saying that it was most unfortunate and regrettable.

He urged motorists to continue to adhere to safety standards and the state's traffic laws so as to prevent a recurrence of such an accident.

