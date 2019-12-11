Despite the multiple warnings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), President Muhammadu Buhari will spend about N751 billion on petrol subsidy in 2020.

According to a data by the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) obtained by Punch, the expected subsidy payment next year is N300.81 billion higher than the N450 billion which the Minister for Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, recently said has been approved for under-recovery of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly referred to as fuel subsidy.

During the public presentation of the 2020 budget details, the minister said a provision of N450 billion had been made for subsidy in respect of the importation of petrol.

IMF had overtime recommended fuel subsidy removal for Nigeria. (The image of former IMF MD, Christine Lagarde used for illustrative purpose). [Bloomberg]

Ahmed had explained that the fuel subsidy cost will be borne by the NNPC as part of its operations cost as currently being practised.

“A provision has been made in the budget for under-recovery for the PMS in the sum of N450bn provided in the fiscal framework. It is under-recovery because it is a cost operation for the NNPC,” Ahmed had stated.

Growing concerns

The fuel subsidy system practised in Nigeria, has attracted widespread criticisms from economy stakeholders and international bodies, particularly the IMF.

The fund has overtime suggested that the Nigerian government stops the payment of subsidy for the country's economic stability and growth.

The former Managing Director of IMF, Christine Lagarde, had recommended the removal of fuel subsidy for the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

According to Lagarde, fuel subsidy removal is important due to the low contribution of tax revenue to Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Lagarde maintained that if fuel subsidy is removed, the funds could be diverted to the health, education and infrastructure sectors.

IMF Executive Board under the leadership of Lagarde, had suggested in the fund's 2019 Article IV Consultation with Nigeria, that phasing out implicit fuel subsidies while strengthening social safety nets to mitigate the impact on the most vulnerable would help reduce the poverty gap.