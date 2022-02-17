RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Fuel scarcity: NSCDC warns against hoarding products

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC) in Ilorin has warned fuel station owners to desist from hoarding products and worsening the fuel scarcity situation in the state.

Fuel scarcity: NSCDC warns against hoarding products (LN247)
Fuel scarcity: NSCDC warns against hoarding products (LN247)

The State Commandant, NSCDC, Mr Makinde Ayinla, gave the warning on Wednesday at a news conference on the activities of the corps since the beginning of the scarcity.

Recommended articles

Ayinla said the corps had made efforts to checkmate the practices of the fuel stations, who were selling fuel above the recommended pump price or hoarding it, and causing artificial scarcity.

He said: “This is in line with the directive of the Commandant-General of the NSCDC, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, that we should make sure that petroleum products are available to the people and at recommended pump prices.

“And also to checkmate the activities of the pipeline vandals, petroleum black marketers, those engaging in fuel adulteration and diversion, among others.

“That is why we have been going round the 16 local government areas in the state since last weekend in order to check the activities of erring filing stations.

“This includes those buying the products inside kegs and selling at exhorbitant prices to the general public.”

He disclosed that the NSCDC task force led by the Head of Anti-Vandal Unit of the command, ACC Ayinde Yusuf, discovered that some fuel stations had the products but refused to sell.

Yusuf also said that some fuel stations were selling petrol as high as N250 per litre, against the recommended price of N165 per litre.

He ordered those that had the products, but chose to hoard, to start selling, adding that the team will ensure that the fuel stations empty their underground tanks before they leave such stations.

The NSCDC boss also disclosed that some culprits were caught selling petrol above the recommended pump price and were made to revert to the approved price of N165 per litre.

Ayinla further said that the Head of Anti-Vandal Unit of the corps ordered owners and managers of the erring fuel stations to sign undertakings, not to engage in any sharp practices forthwith.

He said that some black marketers were arrested and the products they concealed inside kegs were confiscated.

Ayinla added that the task force had visited more than 50 fuel stations across Ilorin metropolis.

He said that the NSCDC also went to other towns across the state, including Offa, Alapa, Bode Saadu and Omu Aran, on similar operation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fuel scarcity had caused serious inconveniences for commuters and transporters alike, culminating in the increase of transport fares and some fuel stations selling petrol at between N250 and N300 per litre.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: PDP constitution recognises zoning - Baraje

2023: PDP constitution recognises zoning - Baraje

Fuel scarcity: NSCDC warns against hoarding products

Fuel scarcity: NSCDC warns against hoarding products

Okowa urges religious leaders to pray for God's intervention in Nigeria

Okowa urges religious leaders to pray for God's intervention in Nigeria

Defection: Matawalle won’t resign, APC replies PDP

Defection: Matawalle won’t resign, APC replies PDP

Judge to rule in Kanu’s motion challenging court’s jurisdiction April 8

Judge to rule in Kanu’s motion challenging court’s jurisdiction April 8

Aregbesola's loyalists cry out over 'police bias' in Osun, call for removal of CP

Aregbesola's loyalists cry out over 'police bias' in Osun, call for removal of CP

2023 Presidency: Yoruba group frowns at calumny against Tinubu

2023 Presidency: Yoruba group frowns at calumny against Tinubu

34,320 physically challenged to get free health care in Borno

34,320 physically challenged to get free health care in Borno

Gov Lalong expresses worry as gunmen kill 3 in separate attacks

Gov Lalong expresses worry as gunmen kill 3 in separate attacks

Trending

ASUU declares one-month warning strike

ASUU leaders. (Punch)

Insecurity: I have written my will, I’m not afraid of anybody — Gov Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State (Premium Times)

Fuel Scarcity: NNPC says it has 1 billion litres of petrol for distribution

Fuel Scarcity: NNPC says it has 1 billion litres of petrol for distribution. [nnn]

Police arrest Abba Kyari, 4 others

Abba Kyari [NPF]