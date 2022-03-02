RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Fuel scarcity: NNPC begins loading at depots to clear long queues

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (NNPC) has commenced loading of trucks at all depots to clear current scarcity experienced across the country.

Fuel scarcity: NNPC begins loading at depots to clear long queues. (Businessday)
Fuel scarcity: NNPC begins loading at depots to clear long queues. (Businessday)

It added that there was availability of 1.7 billion litres of petrol currently in stock.

Recommended articles

The NNPC, Group Managing Director, Malam Mele Kyari, made this known to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday shortly after a meeting with the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and Petrol Tanker Drivers (PTD).

Others present at the meeting were the Depot and Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPMAN) and Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN).

Kyari said that the additional fuel would relieve the situation in view of persistent queues which continued at the nation’s capital and other parts of the country with fewer stations dispensing the product.

“Currently, we have over 1.7 billion litres of PMS in our hands both in marine and on land.

“This means that we now have the capacity to load out excessively from all depots. We have put in place measures to ensure 24 hours loading in all depots.

“This will ensure that scarcity created by panic buying will now be freed so that normalcy will return to filling stations.

“Typically in situations like this, people go to the fuel stations and buy in excess of what they need and this is what additional supply will resolve. I am very sure that very soon, we will see relief on this,” he said.

Kyari said that neither the Federal Government nor the NNPC had any plan to raise the pump price of petrol.

He urged marketers to ensure that they sell petrol at the price approved by the government.

He noted that following the meeting, the stakeholders had agreed that NNPC should carry out necessary sanctions on any found selling petrol above approved price including the refusal to sell PMS to stations or depots.

He equally noted that it would carry out necessary sanctions allowed by law on any defaulting depot owner to ensure that Nigerians would continue to buy the product at the approved price.

He, however, apologised for the pains Nigerians were experiencing at fuel stations and appealed to consumers to avoid panic buying and to buy only the quantity they needed at fuel outlets.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fuel scarcity: NNPC begins loading at depots to clear long queues

Fuel scarcity: NNPC begins loading at depots to clear long queues

Gov Okowa celebrates Pastor Adeboye at 80

Gov Okowa celebrates Pastor Adeboye at 80

“Power comes only from the Almighty - Erelu Kuti to Okunnu-Lamidi, 2023 presidential aspirant

“Power comes only from the Almighty” - Erelu Kuti to Okunnu-Lamidi, 2023 presidential aspirant

I will abide by Buhari's decision over APC chairmanship - Sheriff

I will abide by Buhari's decision over APC chairmanship - Sheriff

Commission orders airline operators to halt airfare hike

Commission orders airline operators to halt airfare hike

Ukraine reports deaths of over 2,000 civilians in war with Russia

Ukraine reports deaths of over 2,000 civilians in war with Russia

Border guard arrests more than 60 Ukrainians attempting to leave

Border guard arrests more than 60 Ukrainians attempting to leave

2023 presidency: I've mental, physical energy to serve - Atiku

2023 presidency: I've mental, physical energy to serve - Atiku

Russian Invasion: Nigerian youths storm Ukrainian Embassy in Abuja, volunteer to fight

Russian Invasion: Nigerian youths storm Ukrainian Embassy in Abuja, volunteer to fight

Trending

World War III is an opportunity for a better Africa- Adamu Garba

Adamu Garba is a businessman and member of the APC (Daily Post)

Russia-Ukraine war may worsen fuel scarcity in Nigeria as oil vessels face delay on sea

Russia-Ukraine war may worsen fuel scarcity in Nigeria as oil vessels face delay on sea.

'Have you killed him?', IPOB wants to know why DSS shields Nnamdi Kanu from his lawyers

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). [Twitter/@BiafraStar]

Ukraine-Russia War: FG to begin evacuation of Nigerians from Wednesday

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama. [Twitter/@GeoffreyOnyeama]