Fuel scarcity: Long queues resurface in Abuja

A NAN correspondent who monitored the petrol supply situation in Wuse, Gwarimpa, Wuye and Kubwa areas of Abuja reports that long queues had resurfaced with most fueling station not selling to motorists.

A private car owner, Mr Alex Udoh, told NAN that the queue resurfaced on Saturday and all his efforts to buy fuel failed.

Udoh urged government to find lasting solution to the lingering fuel scarcity because of its adverse effect on the national economy.

He also called on all relevant authorities to maintain peace and order in filling stations and curb black marketing spots.

“I do not know the reason for the scarcity again and it is annoying,” said the motorists.

A taxi driver, Malam Yakubu Umar, said he had been at the petrol station for over five hours waiting to buy the product.

“I bought black market yesterday and I did not make any profit,” he lamented.

None of the filling station operators responded to NAN enquiries on the sudden scarcity of the product.