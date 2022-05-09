RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Fuel scarcity: Long queues resurface in Abuja

Most filling stations in Abuja have been shut down following scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol.

The New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the situation has caused long queues of vehicles at various filling stations in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

A NAN correspondent who monitored the petrol supply situation in Wuse, Gwarimpa, Wuye and Kubwa areas of Abuja reports that long queues had resurfaced with most fueling station not selling to motorists.

A private car owner, Mr Alex Udoh, told NAN that the queue resurfaced on Saturday and all his efforts to buy fuel failed.

Udoh urged government to find lasting solution to the lingering fuel scarcity because of its adverse effect on the national economy.

He also called on all relevant authorities to maintain peace and order in filling stations and curb black marketing spots.

“I do not know the reason for the scarcity again and it is annoying,” said the motorists.

A taxi driver, Malam Yakubu Umar, said he had been at the petrol station for over five hours waiting to buy the product.

“I bought black market yesterday and I did not make any profit,” he lamented.

None of the filling station operators responded to NAN enquiries on the sudden scarcity of the product.

The Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) is also yet to explain the cause of the scarcity and efforts to restore normalcy in the industry.

