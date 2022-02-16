Fuel Scarcity: Light traffic flow in Kaduna as petrol sells for N600 per litre

Residents who spoke to NAN urged government to intervene in the matter and ensure the availability of fuel.

One of them,Mr Dogara Samaila said he had to pay N600 per litre of petrol in the black market as he could not withstand the long queues in the few fuel stations selling petrol.

“As you can see, there are few vehicles plying the road due to fuel scarcity; the government should ameliorate the suffering of Nigerians.

“Nigeria, as a member of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), is not supposed to be experiencing this hardship; we are beyond that,’’ he said.

Malam Adamu Muhammad, a civil servant, said he had to spend the night at a fuel station before he could get fuel for his car, urging government to look into the matter and profer solutions.

Meanwhile, some commuters have lamented the dearth of commercial vehicles on the highways as a result of the scarcity, saying movement in the metropolis was stressful.

Mrs Ruth John, a market woman, said that the transport fare she paid to go to the market had doubled the old price, adding that she had to hustle to board commercial vehicles.