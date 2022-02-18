Many of those who lamented to this writer, claimed that the long queues in filling stations across the state, are causing serious gridlock, such that motorists leave their vehicles to unknown destinations at the detriment of road users.
Fuel scarcity: Lagosians groan as gridlock intensifies in cities
As fuel scarcity persists in Lagos, commuters, motorists, and other occupants of the state, have loudly expressed their discomfort to the situation.
“I live in Surulere, and since the fuel scarcity began, life has been unbearable for many of us. Usually, as a banker, my workplace from my house should take me between 30 to 40 minutes, but now, I have been spending no less than two hours getting to work everyday. This is really a sorry situation because I’m not the only one facing this. People that want to purchase fuel in their vehicles are causing serious traffic,” one Olufemi Bakare stated.
Corroborating his point, a trader who identified herself as Mama Ngozi, explained her life realities to this writer. In her words, “everywhere is chaotic at the moment. The insecurity of the country has always been bad, but I would say this fuel scarcity is giving balls to hoodlums, as they are the ones causing mayhem to secure the commodity for black market trading.
“They (the hoodlums) don’t care if anyone gets hurt or not. As long as they made their purchase, life is good for them.”
Also groaning over the fuel scarcity situation, a commuter, who didn’t want to be mentioned in this report, stated that the development has inflated transport fares up to 100%. “Imagine a place you usually go for N100, you are required to pay N200 for it. And you can’t blame these people (commercial drivers) because they have a lot to put into consideration. Some of them buy at the black market and to think that the traffic situation has worsened, you are left with no choice than to think they are doing the right thing,” she stated.
