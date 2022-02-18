Fuel scarcity: Lagosians groan as gridlock intensifies in cities

“I live in Surulere, and since the fuel scarcity began, life has been unbearable for many of us. Usually, as a banker, my workplace from my house should take me between 30 to 40 minutes, but now, I have been spending no less than two hours getting to work everyday. This is really a sorry situation because I’m not the only one facing this. People that want to purchase fuel in their vehicles are causing serious traffic,” one Olufemi Bakare stated.

Corroborating his point, a trader who identified herself as Mama Ngozi, explained her life realities to this writer. In her words, “everywhere is chaotic at the moment. The insecurity of the country has always been bad, but I would say this fuel scarcity is giving balls to hoodlums, as they are the ones causing mayhem to secure the commodity for black market trading.

“They (the hoodlums) don’t care if anyone gets hurt or not. As long as they made their purchase, life is good for them.”