Fuel scarcity: Kwara govt sets up taskforce to supervise sales

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Kwara Task Force on Fuel Scarcity has began the enforcement of smooth distribution of petroleum products across the state.

Fuel scarcity (Businessday)
Major filling stations that were not dispensing fuel to the satisfaction of motorists, tricyclists and motorcyclists were directed to do so with immediate effect under close supervision.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the deputy governor, Mrs Modupe Joel.

The task force also ensured that filling stations, which hoarded fuel before, started dispensing, which had eased the stress of the scarcity being experienced in recent times.

According to the statement, jerrycans containing hoarded Premium Motor Spirit, popularly known as petrol, were also seized from some petrol station attendants, while the task force cautioned against acts causing untold hardship to the people.

Owners of filling stations were generally implored to support the government in building a peaceful society.

