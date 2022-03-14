RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Fuel scarcity affecting dry season farming in Jigawa – AFAN

The All Farmers Association (AFAN), Jigawa Chapter, says the nationwide lingering fuel scarcity will likely affect dry season farming in the state.

2018 3large Maize irrigation farm in Miga LGA (TheCat)
The AFAN Chairman in the state, Alhaji Maiunguwa Jaga, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Monday.

Jaga said that most of the dry season farmers depended on pumping machines to pump water to their farms.

“I’ve been receiving calls since yesterday (Sunday) from farmers who have already planted but expressing fears that they cannot afford to buy fuel for their water pumps.

“For those that use gas, it is now costs between N500 N600 per litre, while those who use petrol now pays about N255 per litre. This means that we will be running at a loss and cannot afford it ,” Jaga said.

He explained that the association would wait for three more weeks to see what the government would do to ensure that fuel became available and affordable.

He expressed the fear that if proactive measures were not taken there would be a scarcity which would result in high cost of food since farmers would be unable to produce.

“If the price of the fuel decreases that would be fine. However, we will wait for the next three weeks to see the effort the government would make about the development.

“After that time, then we make our stand known through the media. This is because if the farmers are not able to farm, then there will a scarcity and high cost of food,” the chairman said.

According to him, the war in Ukraine has already led to the increase in the price of wheat.

Jaga lamented that a sack of newly harvested wheat containing 40 measures costs N33,000.

He listed wheat, maize and onion as items dry season farmers have planted in the state this year.

Fuel scarcity affecting dry season farming in Jigawa – AFAN

