ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Depression, hospital admissions will rise - Doctors tell Tinubu on fuel price hike

News Agency Of Nigeria

Saheed emphasised that with decisive and compassionate leadership, Nigeria could overcome its challenges and create a more equitable and sustainable future for all.

Depression, hospital admissions will rise - Doctors tell Tinubu on fuel price hike
Depression, hospital admissions will rise - Doctors tell Tinubu on fuel price hike

Recommended articles

Its Lagos State Chairman, Dr Babajide Saheed, made the appeal in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

Saheed said such a move would provide much-needed relief to citizens, especially its members who are grappling with the weight of the recent removal of petrol subsidies.

According to him, the citizens are also weighed down by escalating inflation, high electricity tariffs, insecurity and excessive taxation on wages.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the hike in PMS prices came at a time when Nigerians are enduring unprecedented economic pressures.

“The impact of this decision will ripple across all sectors, further deepening the mental, social, and emotional stress that citizens are currently experiencing.

“With inflation rates soaring and the cost of living at an all-time high, the sudden spike in petrol prices will increase the poverty level across the country.

“It will also contribute to rising rates of depression, hospital admissions related to stress-induced medical conditions, social unrest, and even mortality,” he said.

The chairman said that NMA members are migrating from the country in droves due to the economic challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

He worried that the recent development would exacerbate the already dire circumstances facing its members and the health sector.

Saheed further appealed to the Federal Government to review its economic policies, noting that the country should move toward self-sufficiency in the production of petroleum products, including PMS.

“We urge the government to expedite efforts to end the importation of petrol and focus on revitalising our local refineries.

“Additionally, addressing the persistent insecurity in the country must be a top priority if we are to create a stable environment, conducive for economic growth and reduce the ever-widening gap of hardship and poverty among Nigerians.”

He said NMA Lagos stood firm in its commitment to advocating for the well-being of its members, who continued to provide essential healthcare services under increasingly difficult conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saheed emphasised that with decisive and compassionate leadership, Nigeria could overcome its challenges and create a more equitable and sustainable future for all.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) increased the pump price of PMS nationwide with effect from September 3.

NNPC’s fuel prices usually differed, depending on location, with Lagos having the cheapest price. The price per litre in Lagos at NNPC retail outlets now sold for ₦855 compared to its previous price of ₦568.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

No nepotism, favouritism in appointments of directors, commanders - NDLEA

No nepotism, favouritism in appointments of directors, commanders - NDLEA

Our detention facilities one of the best in the country - EFCC boss

Our detention facilities one of the best in the country - EFCC boss

Kwara govt deploys free buses to ease residents’ movement amid fuel price hike

Kwara govt deploys free buses to ease residents’ movement amid fuel price hike

Depression, hospital admissions will rise - Doctors tell Tinubu on fuel price hike

Depression, hospital admissions will rise - Doctors tell Tinubu on fuel price hike

FRSC unveils mobile app to curb crashes on Nigerian roads

FRSC unveils mobile app to curb crashes on Nigerian roads

1 dies after aircraft, HMS Queen Elizabeth, ditches into Channel in UK

1 dies after aircraft, HMS Queen Elizabeth, ditches into Channel in UK

Oyo govt demolishes structures harbouring illegal diesel marketers

Oyo govt demolishes structures harbouring illegal diesel marketers

ICPC operatives grill Ngige for 5 hours over 'contracts, job racketeering'

ICPC operatives grill Ngige for 5 hours over 'contracts, job racketeering'

Tension as Edwin Clark calls for Wike's arrest over threats on PDP states

Tension as Edwin Clark calls for Wike's arrest over threats on PDP states

Pulse Sports

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A heavily armed military convoy of the Nigerian Army pass through a checkpoint. [Getty Images]

DPO killed in gun attack at Zamfara military checkpoint

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (Anaedoonline)

Police neutralise kidnap kingpin, sea pirate in Akwa Ibom, recover weapons

Seyi Tinubu

Seyi Tinubu launches initiative to help 600,000 sick Nigerians monthly

Rep criticises tech policy fatigue, calls for better implementation, youth education

Rep criticises tech policy fatigue, calls for better implementation, youth education