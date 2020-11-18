This is contained in a statement jointly signed by TUC’s President, Mr Quadri Olaleye and its Secretary General, Mr Musa-Lawal Ozigi on Tuesday in Lagos.

The statement noted that in spite of efforts made by the organised labour in its last meeting with government over hike in fuel price and electricity tariff, it had resolved to further impoverish Nigerians with the recent increase.

“We recall that at our meeting, government appealed that subsidy removal was the only way out, else the economy will collapse and there will be massive job losses.

“We agreed with them to save the economy and jobs.

“If the government claims to have deregulated the downstream sector of the oil and gas by removing fuel subsidy, it means the independent oil marketers are importing petrol at their own cost.

“Information at our disposal, however, is that no independent marketer is importing fuel because they cannot access dollars.

“The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporations (NNPC) is still holding on to that monopoly,” the duo said.

Both leaders expressed disappointment that government had again reneged on agreement reached with the organised labour sometime in September.

The duo said, “In few days, the various committees involving government and the organised labour will brief labour and the civil society and the outcome of that meeting will determine our next line of action.’’