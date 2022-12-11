Fuel distribution still problematic despite DSS ultimatum - Marketers

This is as dealers under the aegis of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), have also threatened to shut down operations if the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) continues to deny them direct access to it in terms of payment for products.

They explained that the ex-depot price of PMS for marketers moving their products out of Lagos had jumped to N246 per litre.

Recall that the DSS, after a meeting with NNPCL and oil marketers on Thursday, December 8, 2022, ordered the stakeholders to ensure that the nationwide fuel scarcity is resolved within 48 hours.

This was disclosed by the spokesperson of the DSS, Peter Afunanya, who told journalists in Abuja that the oil merchants have agreed to end the scarcity.

He said all the DSS commands had been placed on red alert and would commence operations to bring defaulters to justice after the department issued the ultimatum based on its mandate of detecting and preventing threats against the internal security of the country.

Reacting to the DSS ultimatum, the oil marketers said they had now decided to coordinate themselves in order to clear the queues, The Punch reports.

The Executive Secretary, Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, Clement Isong, who also attended the DSS briefing, told the paper that public anger about fuel scarcity could trigger serious security crises across the country.

While noting that marketers would be able to clear the queues at filling stations, Isong said the 48 hours given by the DSS might be too short due to existing problems with the distribution of products.

Isong's words: “People are unhappy about the fuel supply situation and this on its own can lead to security issues.

“Presently, there are no more queues in Lagos. The queues in Lagos have cleared already. The problem we face right now is just operational in terms of distribution.

“Once we get our acts together and coordinate better, the concerns shall be over. We are coordinating among ourselves. Normally, we compete and we don’t coordinate, but now, we are coordinating just to make sure that the queues reduce.