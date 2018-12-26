The residents, who spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin, on Wednesday in Benin, said availability of the product made the celebration stress-free for them.

They noted that unlike the previous years where they had to wake very early and queue endlessly for the product, this year celebration proved to be otherwise.

They said that apart from being stress-free, availability of fuel also made it easier for those traveling in terms of cost of transportation.

A resident, Aliu Ozioruva-Alemma, said,”You will recall that at about this time last year, Nigerians were already groaning under scarcity of fuel.

He enjoined the government to ensure adequate availability of fuel, always, especially during festive seasons to enhance the ease in the supply of petroleum products that characterised this year christmas.

Another resident, Odegua Osadolor, who attributed fuel shortage to sabotage, called on Nigerians to always support the government in making life easier for the people.

He also called on marketers of the petroleum products not to use festive periods to address their challenges.

“While government should strive to address challenges of the marketers, they on their part should also bring their issues to the front burner on time.

“When these issues are left to linger, it is the commoners that suffer the consequences, “he said.

Mr Imuetiuan Ebo urged the Federal Government to ensure that fuel scarcity remains a thing of the past.