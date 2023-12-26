ADVERTISEMENT
Fubara’s wife urges parents to instill right attitude in children as a gratitude to God

News Agency Of Nigeria

She added that training children with the fear of the Lord is an obligation.

Lady Valeria Fubara, wife of the Rivers Governor [Channels Television]
Fubara gave the advice during a visit to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital and Rivers State University Teaching Hospital in Port Harcourt. Gov Fubara’s wife, in a press statement issued by Elfreda Edori, her Deputy Media Assistant, said that the visit was to felicitate with babies born on Christmas day.

She presented gifts to the new babies born on Christmas day and other children in the wards she visited. She also thanked God for the safe delivery of the children and congratulated their parents and the hospitals.

“My message to all mothers is to appreciate that God has laid a lot of things in the hands of women and God expects us to manage our homes in love and unity,” she said, noting that “training our children with the fear of the Lord is an obligation.

“Just as it is saddled on the husbands to provide for the family, it is also the woman’s duty to support her husband to build the family in love and in unity,” she said.

Fubara urged Christians to emulate the life of Christ while they celebrate Christmas.

“Christmas is the time that we celebrate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ,” saying that as Christians, “it is very important to show what it means to be a Christian, you have to behave Christlike,” she stated.

Mr and Mrs Akaningene Edah and Lilian Ifezue, speaking on behalf of the parents of the newly-born babies, expressed gratitude to the wife of the Governor for coming to share in their joy and blessing their babies with gifts.

News Agency Of Nigeria

