Fubara signs ₦80bn 2024 Appropriation Bill into law

The signing ceremony, a solemn event held in the conference room of the Governor's Office at the Government House, was attended by key figures, including Deputy Governor Prof Ngozi Odu, select members of the State Executive Council, both present and former lawmakers allied with Governor Fubara, and chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from various Local Government Areas.

Governor Fubara, while addressing the gathering, expressed confidence in the N80 billion budget, aptly tagged 'Budget of Renewed Hope, Consolidation, and Continuity.'

He stated its commitment to addressing critical infrastructure needs, notably highlighting the planned second phase of the Trans-Kalabari road. Furthermore, the governor assured citizens that the budget would be meticulously implemented to meet the socio-economic needs of the people.

Speaker Edison Ehie, currently entangled in a heated Speakership tussle with Martins Amaewhule, expressed appreciation for the governor's vision in prioritising infrastructure development and youth empowerment through job creation.

Ehie, who is vying for the Speakership seat, acknowledged the significance of these initiatives in fostering overall development within the state.

It is worth noting that the budget presentation unfolded against the backdrop of controversy, with the recent demolition of the Assembly complex. Governor Fubara presented the budget estimates to a select group of five lawmakers led by Speaker Edison Ehie.