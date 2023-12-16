ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Fubara promises sustained financial support to state-owned university

News Agency Of Nigeria

Fubara expressed delight with the result-oriented approach adopted by the university management in achieving the record of success being celebrated.

Gov Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers [NAN]
Gov Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers [NAN]

Recommended articles

Fubara said this at the 35th convocation of the university in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

He said the support is necessary because “education serves as the cornerstone for a firm, equitable and progressive society that is desired of the state.

“Bear in mind that funding is a problem, not just to the university system but also to governance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But as you all know, education is the cornerstone of a firm, equitable and progressive society.

“Therefore, we will continue to do our best to finance our own university.

“Our commitment to make the university one of the best in this country is a target and a process we have just started today,” Fubara said.

He expressed delight with the result-oriented approach adopted by the university management in achieving the record of success being celebrated, including securing full accreditation for all its programmes, despite the challenges.

“Let me commend the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Nlerum Okogbule, for his innovative, result-oriented approach to the administration of this university.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let me promise this university community that the grant approved but not released will be released by Monday, December 18.

“The essence of our commitment to education development is reflected in our 2024 budget where it received the third highest allocation,” the governor said.

He gave assurance that the available resources would be disbursed fairly to address the university’s most critical challenges, including support for the full and effective development of the new campuses.

He also promised the provision of stable power, the building of student hostels and effective CCTV coverage to enhance safety and security on the campuses.

In an address of welcome, the Vice Chancellor said that 6,326 graduates were conferred with first degrees, postgraduate diplomas, Masters and Doctor of Philosophy.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that all 24 programmes in the university were fully accredited.

He also said that the university’s admission quota for the medicine and surgery programme increased from 100 to 200 students.

“That of nursing and midwifery also increased from 50 to 100 and all its four satellite campuses in good operation,” Okogbule said.

In a remark, the Chancellor of the University, Justice Sidi Muhammad I, who is also the Emir of Lafia Bare-Bari and Chairman of Nasarawa State Council of Chiefs, demanded adequate funding for tertiary institutions in the country.

According to him, the measure would help to strengthen and enable them to undertake research that would address development needs.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Relief for Fubara as Labour Party withdraws petition against his election

Relief for Fubara as Labour Party withdraws petition against his election

Former APC chairman Adamu announces retirement from politics

Former APC chairman Adamu announces retirement from politics

Tinubu mourns ace broadcaster, Kabiru Fagge

Tinubu mourns ace broadcaster, Kabiru Fagge

We'll pass ₦2.246trn budget as a New Year gift to Lagosians - Speaker

We'll pass ₦2.246trn budget as a New Year gift to Lagosians - Speaker

NDIC pays over ₦1.7bn to customers of closed banks

NDIC pays over ₦1.7bn to customers of closed banks

Lawmaker lauds Tinubu for enforcing senior citizens’ rights

Lawmaker lauds Tinubu for enforcing senior citizens’ rights

Fubara promises sustained financial support to state-owned university

Fubara promises sustained financial support to state-owned university

Private sector has big role to play in Nigeria’s development — Shettima

Private sector has big role to play in Nigeria’s development — Shettima

ASUU awards scholarships to 10 poor ABU students

ASUU awards scholarships to 10 poor ABU students

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Nigeria’s manpower sufficient for economic, national development - Tinubu

Betta Edu received Bishop David Oyedepo's blessing to become a minister. [Punch]

Betta Edu says Bishop Oyedepo prayed for her to become minister at Shiloh 2022

Governor Umar Bago of Niger State. [Twitter:@UmarAB]

Niger Government pledges support for NDLEA on drug free society

Maj-Gen-Christopher-Musa, Chief of Army Staff [Premium Times]

Accidental bombing of civilians won't happen again - CDS assures Nigerians