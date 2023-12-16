Fubara promises sustained financial support to state-owned university

Fubara said this at the 35th convocation of the university in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

He said the support is necessary because “education serves as the cornerstone for a firm, equitable and progressive society that is desired of the state.

“Bear in mind that funding is a problem, not just to the university system but also to governance.

“But as you all know, education is the cornerstone of a firm, equitable and progressive society.

“Therefore, we will continue to do our best to finance our own university.

“Our commitment to make the university one of the best in this country is a target and a process we have just started today,” Fubara said.

He expressed delight with the result-oriented approach adopted by the university management in achieving the record of success being celebrated, including securing full accreditation for all its programmes, despite the challenges.

“Let me commend the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Nlerum Okogbule, for his innovative, result-oriented approach to the administration of this university.

“Let me promise this university community that the grant approved but not released will be released by Monday, December 18.

“The essence of our commitment to education development is reflected in our 2024 budget where it received the third highest allocation,” the governor said.

He gave assurance that the available resources would be disbursed fairly to address the university’s most critical challenges, including support for the full and effective development of the new campuses.

He also promised the provision of stable power, the building of student hostels and effective CCTV coverage to enhance safety and security on the campuses.

In an address of welcome, the Vice Chancellor said that 6,326 graduates were conferred with first degrees, postgraduate diplomas, Masters and Doctor of Philosophy.

He said that all 24 programmes in the university were fully accredited.

He also said that the university’s admission quota for the medicine and surgery programme increased from 100 to 200 students.

“That of nursing and midwifery also increased from 50 to 100 and all its four satellite campuses in good operation,” Okogbule said.

In a remark, the Chancellor of the University, Justice Sidi Muhammad I, who is also the Emir of Lafia Bare-Bari and Chairman of Nasarawa State Council of Chiefs, demanded adequate funding for tertiary institutions in the country.