Fubara promises investment-friendly policies in Rivers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor commended the community for the cooperation given to the investors and urged them to support the market to grow stronger.

Gov Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers [NAN]
Gov Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers [NAN]

Fubara made the promise during the inauguration of phase one of the Port Harcourt Electrical and Electronic Village in Iriebe on Thursday.

The governor who also commissioned work to start on phase two of the project, said that sustainable development required the input of the private sector.

He noted that the government alone could not develop the state, saying,” We need private investors to support our government’s development drive.

“Let me clearly state that this project is not owned by the state government, it is owned by an investor who has taken advantage of the favourable business atmosphere in the state.

“We were deliberate to tell the world that our state is open for investors to come in, we reaffirm our promise to make our state an investment haven.

The electrical and electronic spare parts dealers market was located in the heart of Port Harcourt, that location was never convenient for traders and road users.

“That market was contributing to heavy traffic and congestion in the city. So bringing the market to Iriebe is a good omen.

“This move has helped to decongest the city and put Iriebe on a fast lane of development,” he said.

The governor commended the community for the cooperation given to the investors and urged them to support the market to grow stronger.

Earlier, Chaplin Azubuike, Secretary, Port Harcourt chapter, Electrical and Electronics Spare Parts Dealers Association, said that the body pulled resources together to purchase the land where the market was built.

According to him, they purchased the land because they envisaged possible eviction from the government following the size of their previous location in the D-Line area of the city.

“Due to financial constraints, the project could not be achieved in the past 30 years until an Indigenous investor decided to come in

“The market is a one-stop facility that will boost import business because of its proximity to the Onne Sea Port.

“It is designed to accommodate about 120 shops, banks, eateries, sick bay, and truck park among other facilities.

On his part, Emma Egbavo, Chief Executive Officer, Revelation Agent, commended the government and the communities for their cooperation during the construction of the marker.

News Agency Of Nigeria

