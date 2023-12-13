ADVERTISEMENT
Fubara presents 2024 budget to 5 Rivers lawmakers loyal to him

Bayo Wahab

Fubara says the budget is aimed at promoting economic development through inclusive growth and addressing socio-economic inequality in the state.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara presenting 2024 budget to five Rivers lawmakers loyal to him [Punch]
Governor Siminalayi Fubara presenting 2024 budget to five Rivers lawmakers loyal to him [Punch]

Fubara presented the budget on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, hours after the demolition of the state’s House of Assembly complex.

The complex is said to have been due for repairs following the explosion that rocked the building on October 30, 2023.

The 27 members of the Assembly loyal to the former Governor of the State, Nyesom Wike were not present at the budget presentation, which took place at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

According to The Punch, Fubara, during the presentation said the ₦800 billion budget for the 2024 fiscal year was aimed at promoting economic development through inclusive growth and addressing socio-economic inequality in the state.

Recall that the 27 lawmakers recently dumped the Peoples Democratic Party for the All Progressives Congress.

Things recently fell apart between Wike and Fubara after an impeachment process was moved against the governor by members of the state’s House of Assembly loyal to the former governor.

In November, Wike after a meeting with governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja gave reasons for his fight with his successor.

He accused the governor of hobnobbing with his enemies, adding that Fubara was planning to hijack his structure in Rivers State.

Fubara presents 2024 budget to 5 Rivers lawmakers loyal to him

