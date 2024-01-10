ADVERTISEMENT
Fubara, others mourn as 20 die in boat mishap in Rivers

News Agency Of Nigeria

He also said that a team of divers had been assigned to ensure that the dead bodies of victims were recovered.

Fubara, others mourn as 20 die in boat mishap in Rivers [Vanguard]
The governor joined other well-meaning individuals to mourn the death of 20 people in a recent boat mishap in the state.

The promise was contained in a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Boniface Onyedi and issued to newsmen on Wednesday, January 10, 2023.

According to him, his administration will continue to work to ensure that travelling on the sea routes becomes safer for the people.

Similarly, Andoni Local Government Council Chairman, Erastus Awortu, has advised boat drivers against embarking on night journeys to guard against mishaps and uncertainties.

According to him, a monitoring team has been set up by the council to offer some medical services to survivors.

He also said that a team of divers had been assigned to ensure that the dead bodies of victims were recovered.

“Upon receiving the sad development, we immediately dispatched our team to join the first responders on a rescue mission at the scene to help salvage the situation.

“We are closely monitoring the situation to offer further support, especially to give the survivors necessary medical attention.

“Our men are also out to help recover the remains of dead bodies from the river,” the chairman said.

He condoled with victims and their families while also praying for the repose of the dead.

